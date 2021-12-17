Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Second Daughter, Chicago West’s Baby Album

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their baby girl Chicago in January 2018, and the camera has fallen in love with her.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who gave us the greatest gift one could give, as well as to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her app at the time.

Chicago joined older siblings North and Saint, who were born in 2013 and 2015, respectively, at a weight of 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Despite the fact that the Selfish author preferred Mary Jo (after her grandmother) or Grace for her third child, she and the Grammy winner chose Chicago, the city that “made him,” despite the fact that it was more than a single syllable.

The KKW Beauty founder spoke out a few days after the baby was born about her decision to use a surrogate to carry her.

“I’ve always been open about my pregnancy struggles.”

“Because preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, doctors told me that carrying a third child on my own wouldn’t be safe for my — or the baby’s — health,” the reality star wrote.

“Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier after considering a number of options.

Our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s because we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier.”

Psalm, the E! personality’s and the rapper’s fourth child, was born in May 2019 via a different surrogate.

Multiple sources told Us that the couple’s marriage had reached a point of no return two years after his birth, amid split rumors.

In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce.

While the author of Selfish has shared many sweet Chicago photos with her siblings over the years, the little one also adores her cousins.

Stormi Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s daughter with Travis Scott, was born in February 2018, followed by True Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter with Tristan Thompson, in April of the same year.

Continue scrolling to see some of Chicago’s cutest moments over the years.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their baby girl Chicago in January 2018, and the world fell in love with her.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Chicago West’s Baby Album: Pictures of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2nd Daughter