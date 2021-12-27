Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Share Glam Photos From The Kardashian Christmas Eve Party

Without a Kardashian Christmas party, it wouldn’t be the holidays.

After the holiday weekend, both Khloe and Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share photos from their family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

The sisters shared photos from the intimate gathering, which included a variety of festively decorated Christmas trees, members of their famous family, and even Santa Claus himself.

Khloe flaunted a silver sparkly mesh gown bedecked with sequins in her Instagram post.

As she toasted to the holidays, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her blonde hair in a blunt bob.

She captioned the glam moment, “‘Twas the night before Christmas.”

True Thompson, Khloe’s three-year-old daughter, matched mom in her own sparkly ensemble as they took photos with Old St. Nick in her second post from the Christmas Eve affair.

Nick captioned the adorable family moment with a set of holiday emojis this time.

Kim West, the founder of SKIMS, posed with her and Kanye West’s four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, for her slideshow.

While the boys wore blue and black suits, their sisters stole the show in bright pink velvet ensembles.

Kim poses with her children while they play and jump around for the cameras in the playful photos.

Kim is seen spending time with her grandmother, MJ, and her mother, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in the photos.

“Christmas Eve 2021,” Kim captioned a photo of herself, her sister Khloe, and Santa.

Kendall Jenner also shared photos from the family gathering, in which she wore a black gown and posed in front of the KarJenners’ numerous Christmas trees while sipping wine on the couch.

Kendall simply wrote alongside the photos, “Merry Christmas:).”

Kendall is the family’s resident model, but one of her nieces may be vying for her spot.

Chicago, who is three years old, was a hit at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party.

