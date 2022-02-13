Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go On a Pre-Valentine’s Day Date in New York City

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Go Out for a Pre-Valentine’s Day Date in New York City

On a pre-Valentine’s Day dinner date in Brooklyn, New York, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles.

Kanye West, her ex, started teasing her boyfriend on Instagram on December 12, the same day.

Kanye “Ye” West was busy celebrating an early Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend and the rap artist’s ex, Kim Kardashian, on the day he began continuously dissing Pete Davidson on Instagram.

On Saturday, February 15th,

Pete, 28, held the door open for Kim, 41, as the couple dined at Lilia’s restaurant in Brooklyn, NY, where the comedian and Staten Island native recently announced his plans to relocate.

The two walked into one of the eatery’s private dining tents set up outside as part of their COVID-19 precautions, holding hands.

Pete exited first, holding the flap door open for his girlfriend, and they then returned to their vehicle, holding hands again.

Kim wore a heavy fur coat and thigh-high boots for the date, which took place in bitter cold.

Outside, she and Pete wore sunglasses as paparazzi snapped photos of the couple, whom Ye refers to as “Skete.”

“THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” Ye, who is back in Los Angeles, wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERE IS A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP

“I WISH MY WIFE AND OUR CHILDREN WERE SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W,” he added.

Take a look at Pete and Kim’s pre-Valentine’s Day date in Brooklyn:

On February 1st,

Kim and Pete had a pre-Valentine's Day dinner date at Lilia in Brooklyn, NY. They dined inside one of the private huts set up…

