Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson receive a sexy toy from Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson a Sexy Toy

Gwyneth Paltrow’s holiday-themed satirical video, which featured Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson among others, is full of jokes and sex toys.

The 49-year-old actress appeared in the Goop founder’s hilarious Guide to Holiday Etiquette video, in which he explains how Hollywood can best survive the upcoming holidays.

Hint, hint: there will be a lot of booze and carbs.

Paltrow stuffs gift bags with some of Goop’s most talked-about gifts near the halfway point of the 1-minute, 48-second video, which is perhaps the best part.

Paltrow approaches them and gets to work, surrounded by a row of gift bags for some of her favorite celebrities on a mantel.

Kardashian West and Davidson were each given a large claw that looked like it belonged on the knuckles of Wolverine from DC Comics.

Paltrow is ostensibly reading between the lines here, implying the two have a rough time behind closed doors.

Remember that a mark on the comedian’s neck was recently noticed by fans, leading many to believe it was a hickey.

Adele, Stephen Colbert, and Taylor Swift were also featured on Goop.

Adele, of course, is dating powerhouse sports agent Rich Paul, who gave her a dietary supplement called DTF, which Goop claims “supports women’s sexual desire, arousal, and mood.”

The Late Show host’s bag was stuffed with a “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle, a follow-up to Paltrow’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle that made headlines.

Paltrow teases the Red singer with an all-too-familiar red scarf, which made waves in her “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” track, indicating that she’s all over pop culture headlines.

Paltrow, on the other hand, kept the scarf and replaced it with a vibrator.

Yes, Paltrow’s 15-year-old son, Moses, was embarrassed by the same vibrator.

Paltrow also threw in some fashion advice for good measure.

“When dressing for the holidays, keeping things simple and versatile is essential,” the voiceover says as the actress models a variety of outfit changes.

If you’re stuck, just throw on a cape.

If you’re wearing festive red, add a cape. If you’re wearing sweatpants, add a cape.

Add a cape for a night on the town!”

The moral of the story is that Gwyneth Paltrow has Hollywood covered for the holidays.

