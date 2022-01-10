Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went to the SAME spot she took Kanye West for his 40th birthday, and Kanye West felt “disrespected.”

After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went to the SAME spot she took Kanye West for his 40th birthday, the rapper felt “disrespected.”

KANYE West felt “disrespected” after his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson visited the same location where she took the rapper to celebrate his 40th birthday.

According to Hollywood Life, Kanye, 44, had his own reasons for being upset about Kim’s recent romantic getaway with Pete, 28.

Kim and Pete’s “first vacation together” occurred in the Bahamas.

According to a source close to Ye, the singer couldn’t understand why his four children’s mother would “take Pete to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas.”

“To be honest, it feels disrespectful to Kanye because that’s exactly where she took Kanye to celebrate his 40th birthday a few years ago,” the insider continued.

According to reports, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “rented out the entire island for him.”

According to the source, the romantic spot holds a “special place in his heart.”

“It’s just tainted now that she brought Pete there.”

“He’s trying to move on with his life,” the source concluded, “but who couldn’t be bothered?”

In 2017, the former couple rented a villa home on the grounds, according to Travel and Leisure.

Mansions on the island cost up to (dollar)44,000 per night, with accomodations costing around (dollar)176,000.

They rented four private planes and flew in several cases of Casamigos for their private pool.

“The kids all have their own play area,” a source told E! News. “They all look like they’re having a great time.”

The reality star recently posted photos from her Bahamas vacation to social media.

Kim posted a boomerang video of water hitting the sand on a tropical beach to Instagram.

On the Abaco Islands, the two stayed at a private resort.

Fans saw a tiny pig running across the sand and came across a photo of an empty beach in the series of photos.

The SKIMS mogul panned across the beach and focused on the water in the video.

Since filing for divorce from the Flashing Lights singer in February 2021, the KUWTK star appears to have moved on.

In an Aladdin skit for Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Pete kissed his co-star.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the children of the former couple.

Julia and the Donda rapper were photographed on a dinner date at the Carbone Restaurant in Miami, Florida, on the second day of January, according to TMZ.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.