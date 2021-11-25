Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is heating up with a stylish date night in Los Angeles.

During a recent dinner date in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson couldn’t stop laughing.

Take a look at the adorable photos!

During a recent dinner date, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles.

The reality star and comedian had a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Photographers spotted the couple as they climbed into a car and drove away, giggling.

Kim wore a leather skirt, matching pants, and a long-sleeved shirt for the occasion, while Pete went for a more laid-back look with a T-shirt, baseball cap, and jeans.

And, though it’s difficult to tell for sure, the King of Staten Island star appeared to have a hickey around his neck.

“They are really happy and seeing where it goes,” a source previously told E! News.

Despite the fact that Kim is keeping her cards close to her chest, the insider claims that the mother of four is having a good time with Pete.

“She’s trying not to make a big deal about it,” the source said, “but she’s really into him.”

“Kim is head over heels in love with him, and it excites her tremendously.”

And, after being given a tour of his hometown of Staten Island earlier this month, Kim appears eager to repay the favor by showing Pete around Los Angeles.

Take a look at the photos below to see Kim and Pete laughing after their date.

In a Lamborghini SUV, Kim and Pete left the upscale Giorgi Baldi restaurant.

“He makes her laugh the entire time they are together,” a source previously told E! News.

Pete wore a T-shirt and a baseball cap to their night out.

Following her split from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, this is one of Kim’s first forays into the dating world.

Kim and Pete began dating after she took him to her mother, Kris Jenner’s, home in Palm Springs, California, an event that a source previously described as “huge.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Romance Heats Up With Stylish LA Date Night