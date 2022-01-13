Kim Kardashian announces the arrival of “five new babies” to her family while displaying her daughter North’s massive Squishmallows collection.

As the mother-daughter duo shared a video of the massive pillow pile, Kim Kardashian revealed that she added “five new babies” to her daughter North’s Squishmallows collection.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently modeled a series of earrings in her oldest daughter’s TikTok video.

Kim, 41, shared an announcement regarding North’s Squishmallow collection on her Instagram stories on Wednesday night.

The reality star filmed over a huge pile of pillow toys that included Disney characters, animals, food, and mystical creatures.

“Added five new babies to the mix today,” the TV personality said as the clip played.

North, who was eight at the time, chimed in with an explanation: “Squishamellows.”

Kim’s video came after her eldest daughter’s latest TikTok post, in which she flaunted her new braces and blonde braids.

On Wednesday, the duo took to the platform to share a new video of themselves playing dress-up.

As she mouthed the words to the Disney Movie Encanto’s theme song, the tiny tot displayed her blonde and brunette braids.

As she drew her famous mother into the picture, the little girl flashed her brand new set of braces with black bands.

They presented a fake ear used to model jewelry, and Kim went makeup-free as she cameoed in her daughter’s video.

Drop pearls, gold hoops, pearl and gold flowers, large pink hoops, and soft gold pieces were among the earrings North photographed on the model’s ear.

During his whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, the child celebrity was finally able to spend some time with her father Kanye West earlier this week.

As he put his love life on hold for the day, the rapper had some good old-fashioned fun with his kids.

On Tuesday, North, Saint, and Psalm were spotted arriving at an LA hotel with their father, who was dressed casually in a black puffer jacket over a blue hoodie.

He wore it with black jeans and knee-high boots.

His eldest daughter, who was dressed in a purple t-shirt, matching sneakers, and ripped jeans, accompanied the Yeezy founder.

She wore her long blonde braids down to her shoulders.

While the crew was playing games at the LA resort, Saint was seen wearing boots that were similar to those worn by his father.

As her belongings were collected for her, North appeared to be smiling.

The time spent with his children was a stark contrast to the days when Kanye was partying it up in New York with his new…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.