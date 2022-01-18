Kim Kardashian appears unrecognizable in a photo taken at a friend’s birthday party, but she is stunning even without makeup or filters.

Kim Kardashian may appear unrecognizable in a photo taken at a friend’s birthday party, but she is stunning without makeup or filters.

In a photo from a friend’s birthday party, KIM Kardashian’s fans think she looks unrecognizable but stunning without makeup or filters.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently celebrated the birthday of a childhood friend, Allison Statter.

Allison shared photos from her birthday celebrations on Instagram on Monday.

Allison also shared a group photo with Kim, 41, in addition to photos of the birthday girl posing with flowers, eating sweet treats from a food truck, and video chatting with friends.

Kim smiled softly as she sat at a table, her face free of makeup.

Kim wore a basic black top with her dark hair down.

Allison wrote alongside the photos, “It’s been a sweet week.”

Thank you so much to everyone who joined me in celebrating!”

Kim’s casual and more natural appearance at the party surprised many fans, as the KUWTK alum is known for her glamorous looks in the past.

“Is that Kim on the right?” a commenter wondered.

Others praised the TV personality’s rare casual look, calling it “gorgeous.”

Kim, on the other hand, appears to have adopted a more relaxed demeanor since she began dating Pete Davidson, 28.

During a pizza and ice cream date night earlier this month, Pete and Kim were seen wearing their PDAs.

The two were caught getting comfortable with each other during a secret date at an LA restaurant, as The Sun exclusively reported.

While waiting for their meal, the couple was seen holding hands and hugging each other tightly inside Jon andamp; Vinny’s Italian restaurant.

“They were there around 8 p.m. (Tuesday) night,” a fellow diner told The Sun.

They were the only ones left.

The booth is in the corner.

“He was facing the restaurant, and she was facing only him.”

At their table, they were kissing.”

“During the date, they were definitely intimate and leaning into each other,” he continued.

The power couple stopped by a local Rite-Aid Pharmacy for some Thrifty brand ice cream after dinner.

Kim was married to Kanye West, 44, for nearly seven years before her romance with the Saturday Night Live star.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are the former couple’s four children.

In his new diss track Eazy, the rapper recently expressed his thoughts on Kim and Pete’s romance.

Kanye threatened to “kick his a**” while rapping in the song about Pete.

According to RadarOnline, the comedian is concerned about Kanye’s threats.

He is, however, more concerned about Ye’s devoted fans and followers than he is about the rapper.

“Pete isn’t concerned about Kanye, but…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.