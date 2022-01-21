Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Ciara, and Other Celebrities Wear the Chocolate Brown Trend 20 Ways

Chocolate brown is the color of choice for Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, and Kendall Jenner.

Is chocolate brown the new black? While there will never be a “new black,” mixing up your wardrobe with a new color is always a good idea.

Chocolate brown has the neutral versatility of a neutral and the sophistication to elevate any look.

Simply follow in the footsteps of your favorite celebrities in terms of fashion.

Chocolate brown leather was worn by Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber.

Ciara may be the queen of the trend, as she recently wore a chocolate brown short-sleeve sweater, a monochromatic suit ensemble, an all-leather look, a stunning gown, and loungewear.

Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington Whiteley, and Elsa Hosk show that a chocolate brown coat is a supermodel’s go-to off-duty look.

Lori Harvey walked the runway in a long gown with cut-outs and a thigh-high slit.

Lori also wore a chocolate brown mini dress to Michael B Jordan’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

With her brown corduroy pants, Sofia Richie redefined casual cool.

Check out some of our favorite chocolate brown items below if you want to join in on the trend.

This ’90s-inspired shoulder bag has resurfaced in a big way.

This faux croc bag will go with anything, especially if you’re wearing all brown.

This athleisure-style two-piece set is ideal for lounging on the couch or running errands.

It has more than 8,100 5-star Amazon reviews.

It’s impossible to have too many bodysuits.

This chocolate brown one looks great on its own and layered.

There are over 5,300 (5+) 5-star Amazon reviews for this bodysuit.

This sweater top with a button-up collar is at once casual and polished.

This is the coziest pullover you’ll ever own.

It’s great for lounging around or dressing up with a nice pair of pants.

