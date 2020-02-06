Kim Kardashian Can’t Get Enough of Beyoncé’s “Amazing” Ivy Park Collection

Who runs the world? Girls!

More accurately, Beyoncé runs the world! The queen of music has also now become a fashion mogul in her own right, and with her new launch of Ivy Park, many celebrities have taken to social media to praise the amazing collection. Including, beauty influencer and reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The mom of four shared on her Instagram stories about the amazing wardrobe she received from the music stars new line.

In the story, she opens up all of the clothes and even models in a few items for her fans to watch. Beyoncé spared no expense when it came to treating Kim with the amazing merchandise from her new collection. She received everything from jackets to leggings to shoes from the new line, and it looked absolutely glamorous.

“Sorry I’m soooo late! Congratualtions @beyonce and @adidas on such a hugely successful launch! I love everything and can’t wait to wear it all!!” she captioned the video.

Kim is not the only celebrity who got treated to some cool new outfits thanks to Beyoncé. Reese Witherspoon also took to her social media to thank the Lemonade singer on the amazing new products as well.

“You guys, somebody told me that a big package is arriving and I don’t know what it is, let’s go see” Reese said in an IGTV video she recorded of herself unboxing the collection. She later captioned a cute post of herself in all the different outfits with the best question. “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive? Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!” She wrote.

We’re sure our package got lost in the mail, Beyoncé!