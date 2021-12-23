Kim Kardashian can’t stand being in the same room as Kanye West and ‘doesn’t want him to attend’ the Kardashian-West family’s Christmas party.

Kim Kardashian ‘can’t stand being in the same room’ with Kanye West and ‘doesn’t want him to attend’ the Kardashian-West Christmas party.

KIM Kardashian can’t stand being in the same room as ex Kanye West and ‘doesn’t want him to attend’ her mother’s Christmas Eve party, according to a source who spoke to The Sun exclusively.

The beauty mogul, who has been dating Pete Davidson for a few months, is said to have extended invitations to both her ex and her new beau, but she isn’t interested in any drama.

Kanye has made it clear that he wants them to get back together and work on their marriage, but Kim retaliated by filing for single status in their divorce, and she is desperate to move on with Pete.

“Kim wants to have a good relationship with Kanye because he is the father of her children, but she has moved on while he hasn’t,” the source said.

“Kanye is welcome to attend the Christmas Eve party because he is family, and she is focused on co-parenting, but she doesn’t want to cause a ruckus.”

“Kim would prefer he didn’t come because she doesn’t get along with him right now and they can’t stand being in the same room.”

“She knows it’ll be awkward if Pete shows up, and she really doesn’t want them to be at the same party,” the source continued.

“Kim is desperate for Pete to come home for the holidays; her entire family adores him, and he’s brought a smile back to her face.”

“She’s hoping Kanye comes to his senses because their marriage is over, and she just wants to move on with her life.”

The Sun has contacted Kim, Kanye, and Pete’s representatives for comment.

North, 8, Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, are the four children of the SKIMS founder and ex-Kanye West.

On Monday afternoon, Kim was seen leaving Pete’s New York home after spending the entire weekend together, which included a romantic movie date.

She exited Pete’s Staten Island condo through the side door around 12:30 p.m., according to video obtained by Page Six.

Monday at 8:00 a.m. ET

She wore a baseball hat and an all-black outfit to keep a low profile as she walked into a waiting SUV.

Despite having a room at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Financial District, Kim was said to be at Pete’s apartment throughout the weekend, according to sources.

Kim’s new relationship is heating up after she divorced Kanye West, 44, in February.

Pete and Kanye were rumored to be attending Kris Jenner’s annual bash, according to the Sun.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.