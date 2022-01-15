Kim Kardashian celebrates her daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday, saying that the little one has “brought so much joy into our family.”

To commemorate her daughter’s special day, the 41-year-old shared a slew of photos.

Kim paid tribute to the birthday girl on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a collection of photos and videos.

The first photo was a close-up of Kim and Chicago, followed by a video of Chicago and her two-year-old brother Psalm talking about superheroes.

Chicago was seen singing her ABCs and pursed her lips alongside Kim in more videos while spending time with her family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared even more photos with Chicago, including one of Kim posing on the beach with all four of her children.

“My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today!” Kim wrote alongside the images and videos.

“I have a baby girl twin who is completely independent.

“You are the most lovable, huggable, snuggly baby girl on the face of the earth.”

“The ultimate princess!” exclaims the author.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could ever want,” she continued.

“You have brought so much happiness to our family, and I adore you so much!!!!”

A number of Kim’s friends and Instagram followers commented on the post, wishing Chicago a happy birthday.

Kim and ex-husband Kanye West, 44, have two children together: North, eight, and Saint, six.

Kim celebrated Chicago’s birthday shortly after her ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28, called her out.

Kanye West released a new song called Eazy with The Game on Friday.

“God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” the rapper rapped, mocking the Saturday Night Live star.

Pete wasn’t Kanye’s only target in the song; he also hinted that he doesn’t agree with some of Kim’s parenting choices.

Kim and Pete’s romance appears to be taking off after they first became romantically linked in late October.

During a pizza and ice cream date night in Los Angeles this week, the couple was seen holding hands.

During a secret date at an LA restaurant, the couple was caught getting comfortable with each other, according to The Sun.

Inside Jon andamp; Vinny’s Italian restaurant, they were seen clutching each other’s hands and hugging tightly.

“They were there around 8 p.m. (Tuesday),” a fellow diner said to The Sun.

There were only the two of them.

Booth on the corner.

“He was facing the restaurant, and she was facing only him.”

They had been…

