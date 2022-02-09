Kim Kardashian claims that she had an epiphany that led to her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, the 40-year-old mogul and mother of four, talks about her epiphany, which led to some major life changes, in the March issue of Vogue.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she says, “but in the last two years, I’ve decided to make myself happy.”

“And it feels fantastic.”

Even if it led to my divorce, I believe it’s important to be honest with yourself about what truly makes you happy.”

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye “Ye” West.

Kim says she plans to “eat well, work out, have more fun,” and “spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy” in her forties.

Kim talks about their recent vacation together without mentioning her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“I was on vacation in the Bahamas, and my companions said, ‘We’re on f**king vacation.’

“They threw their phones in the ocean because they hadn’t been on vacation in a long time,” she recalls.

“I was like, ‘What? What? Am I allowed to do that?'” says the author.

Kim understands the importance of successfully co-parenting with her ex, Kanye, as she shifts her priorities.

“You can be hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you’re your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re going through,” Kim says of her approach to discussing Kanye with her kids.

Kim made a rare public statement about the 44-year-old rapper last week after he claimed their 8-year-old daughter, North, had a TikTok account with Kim that he didn’t approve.

Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North could create.”

The exes appear to have reached a stalemate, with Kanye deleting his posts and spending time with their four children over the weekend, following another comment from Kanye.

