Kim Kardashian claims there is “no way” to save her marriage to Kanye “Ye” West.

In documents requesting a change of marital status, Kim Kardashian made it clear that she has no interest in reconciling with her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

Kim “has no desire to reconcile” with Kanye “Ye” West, according to new court documents obtained by E! News. Kanye “Ye” West has publicly stated that he wants to repair their relationship.

“Irreconcilable differences have resulted in the irreversible breakdown of the marriage, and there is no way to save the marriage through counseling or other means,” according to the documents.

“Maintaining [Kim] and [Ye]’s technical marital status serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to keep the legal relationship.”

Kim is requesting that the court declare her legally single because Ye and his attorneys have “been non-responsive” to her efforts to “move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution,” according to the documents.

Kim has agreed to “any conditions” imposed by the court in order to divorce Ye, according to the petition. E! News has reached out to Ye’s attorney for comment.

She also requested that the surname West be removed.

“They’ve seen each other for the sake of the children but have been living separately,” a source told E! News at the time.

Kim and Ye became increasingly friendly in the months after Kim filed for divorce, with Kim and their four children attending his Donda concerts and Ye supporting her as she prepared to host Saturday Night Live.

Kim, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, isn’t interested in rekindling her romance with Ye, according to a separate source close to the reality star.

Kim “tried for a long, long time” to make their marriage work, but eventually “reached her breaking point,” according to the source.

“There’s no chance for reconciliation at this point,” a third source added.

