Kim Kardashian claims to have cut a joke about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson from her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Kim Kardashian claims that a joke about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson was cut from her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Despite the fact that Kim Kardashian and her famous family are in on the joke, nothing is off-limits.

The mother of four opens up about the one joke she left out of her Saturday Night Live monologue back in October in a new interview with i-D magazine.

Kim didn’t hold back during her monologue, taking shots at her ex, Kanye West, her mother Kris Jenner and her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Caitlyn Jenner, OJ Simpson, and herself.

During “The People’s Kourt,” she also made fun of her older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s plastic surgery rumors.

Kim says of her SNL jabs, “I think people might not get that we’re totally in on it.”

“We’ve always been that way.”

It is what it is, and there is nothing that can be done about it.

I couldn’t care less about what other people said or thought.

‘Listen, if I’m going to do this, I want you guys to know we’re in on it,’ I said.

This is what we talk about at home.’

We spend the entire day roasting one another as a family.

None of us are bothered by it.”

But there was one subject she avoided: Khloe Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson, her sister’s ex and the father of her child, True Thompson.

Khloe also attended the NBC comedy show’s live taping and took part in two of the sketches.

Kim explains, “Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want.'”

“Everyone was extremely accommodating and willing to let me do whatever I wanted.

Although I took out a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloe, I could’ve gone a little further.

‘Use me,’ said everyone.

You are free to do as you wish.

They were down.’This is your time.’

That was fantastic.”

Tristan and Khloe have had an on-again, off-again relationship that has been marred by rumors of infidelity on Tristan’s part. Most recently, the 30-year-old NBA star is facing a paternity lawsuit from a woman who claims he fathered her child while he was allegedly still dating Khloe.

