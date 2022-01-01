Kim Kardashian Confirms What North Kardashian’s Fans Have Long Suspected

Kim Kardashian has a lot of jobs, but none are more important or difficult than being a mother to her four children.

Kardashian, who owns multiple businesses and is studying to be a lawyer, isn’t afraid to talk about how her kids have adjusted to life in the spotlight – and who they look up to the most.

Kardashian recently spoke about her oldest daughter, North West, in an interview, confirming a long-held fan theory.

North West, Kardashian and Kanye West’s first child, was born in June 2013, just a few months before the couple’s big wedding ceremony.

Kardashian and West welcomed a son named Saint two years later, in December 2015.

Despite the fact that Kardashian carried her first two children herself, a dangerous condition known as placenta accreta forced the couple to rely on surrogacy for their third and fourth children: a daughter named Chicago born in 2018 and a son named Psalm born in 2019.

Despite the fact that Kardashian and West are divorcing, they remain dedicated to their family and co-parenting their four children.

Through her social media accounts and the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans have seen many glimpses of Kardashian’s four children over the years.

Kardashian appears to enjoy flaunting her adorable children, and one in particular appears to have embraced the limelight, even posting her own videos and appearing in several of Kardashian’s photo slideshows.

The physical resemblance between West and his oldest daughter, North, has long been a source of fascination among fans.

Fans on Reddit have compared photos of young West and North, noting how similar their smiles are.

“She’s his twin in looks and personality,” one fan wrote, pointing out the likeness.

Surprisingly, Kardashian recently confirmed that her ex-husband and her oldest daughter are identical twins.

Kardashian told journalist Bari Weiss, as reported by Insider, that North is a “rule-breaker” on social media, saying, “I mean, North West is Kanye West’s daughter.”

Forget it; she’s his identical twin.

As a result, she will undoubtedly carry out all of the aforementioned actions.

However, there are guidelines in my house.”

Kardashian spoke with Weiss about a recent incident in which North went live

