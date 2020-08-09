Kim Kardashian creates a splash with a dash of paint as she puts troubles with Kanye to one side

Kim Kardashian looks a work of art – in paint spattered dress.

The reality TV star showed off her famous curves in a tight fitting woodgrain-patterened outfit on Instagram.

The colorful avant-garde swatches formed a diagonal across her impressive hips.

Underneath, she asked fans: “My favorite emoji is the magic sparkle. What’s yours?”

She then labelled the shoot location “Somewhere in Malibu.’”

But Kim, 39, is said to be in the Dominican Republic trying to mend things with husband Kanye.

She is reportedly ‘exhausted’ by the stress of dealing with her husband’s bipolar episodes, as well as work and looking after the pair’s children, according to People magazine.

