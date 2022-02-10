Kim Kardashian displays a giant cake of Khloe’s Vogue cover and jokes that she ‘loves seeing her face as she gets home.’

KIM Kardashian flaunted the massive cake of her Vogue cover, which her sister Khloe had given her, and joked that she ‘loves seeing her face.’

Fans accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of blackfishing after seeing her on the cover of the magazine.

Kim shared a video of herself unboxing the cake on her Instagram Story, thanking her friends.

As the KKW Beauty tycoon spoke, the cake sat open.

“My besties are very familiar with me,” she explained.

“I would love nothing more than to come home to a Hanson’s cake with a photo of myself on it,” Kim, 41, continued.

“My Bat Chat were also featured in Vogue,” she said, referring to a group chat with sister Khloe and pal Steph Shepherd, which she showed the card that came with the cake.

The reality star made no mention of the controversy surrounding her cover, instead praising it.

Kim shared a series of photos of her and her kids, as well as several quotes from the piece, including one about choosing yourself.

With ex-Kanye West, the founder of SKIMS has four children.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are the exes’ children.

Backlash erupted on social media just hours after Kim’s Vogue cover was shared on the magazine’s Instagram account.

Kim’s skin appeared to be much darker in the photos, prompting fans to accuse her of “blackfishing.”

“Here we see Kim’s original skin color, Kim with a tan, and Kim blackfishing,” the Reddit user who started the thread said, posting photos of Kim with lighter, natural-looking skin alongside her darker tan in the photoshoot.

“This isn’t even her normal skin tone,” a second user said.

Another critic questioned why the photographer thought Kim’s tan was “a good idea,” and another questioned the person who shot the cover.

Kim has been accused of blackfishing before, but this isn’t the first time.

Kim shared a Story of her hands on her Instagram Story in 2021, prompting fans to comment on how different they looked compared to the rest of her body.

Kim’s writing appeared to be written in one hand that was significantly darker than the other.

“Body makeup is ideal for hands because my hands are always pale, and our formula is water-resistant, so you can wash them!”

“We went with the color LightMedium.”

Fans were not pleased, and she was slammed online almost immediately.

“It must be so exhausting to have to tint your skin darker every time you do a shoot or something,” one person wrote.

“I mean, she’s also known for catching a lot of blackfish,” someone else said.

As a result, I understand your displeasure.”

“If she didn’t wear all that s**t, her skin might be able to catch some f***in’,” someone else added.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.