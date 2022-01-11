Kim Kardashian displays dozens of holiday trees outside her (dollar)60 million mansion and says she’s ‘not ready’ to take them down.

Kim Kardashian displays dozens of festive trees outside her (dollar)60 million mansion and declares that she is “not ready” to take them down.

KIM Kardashian flaunted dozens of her massive holiday trees and expressed her dissatisfaction with the holiday season’s end.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave fans plenty of glimpses of her elaborate decorations.

Kim shared a short video of herself behind the wheel of a car, looking out the window of her (dollar)60 million mansion on Instagram Stories.

Various trees greet her at her front door in the video, and she says, “You guys, I’m just not ready to get rid of my lights just yet.”

Before driving up, she added, “I don’t know what to do.”

The 41-year-old has been in the holiday spirit since the season began, admitting that she hired a musician to “wake her kids up every morning to Christmas music.”

While there are numerous trees outside of Kim’s mansion, she also has a massive Christmas tree that towers over her living room, which is decked out with fake snow and lights.

Kim has also shown off two life-sized cartoon reindeer, covered in spots near the giant tree, to keep in the spirit.

Kim wasn’t the only one who flaunted the decorations, as her daughter North, eight, did just a few weeks before Christmas to show off what her mother had put up.

North introduced viewers to the family’s nutcracker, a pink reindeer, and even a pajama-clad Elf on the Shelf who was perched atop a white tinsel tabletop tree.

With her ex Kanye West, Kim has six children: Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

After losing their massive property in the divorce, Kanye recently bought a single-story home across the street from Kim.

He paid (dollar)4.5 million for the house, (dollar)421,000 more than the asking price, just to spend more time with the mother of four and their brood of children, a move that Kim “disapproves” of.

Despite their split, the reality star still had a Christmas stocking with the rapper’s name on it hanging on the fireplace.

Kim, who is currently dating Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live, recently filed to be legally single.

Meanwhile, Kanye appears to be dating Julia Fox from Uncut Gems, despite the fact that he has “expressed it is not serious” between them.

“From the very first interaction they had, Kanye and Julia clicked,” a source told E! News.

He adored her vibrant personality and knew she’d be the ideal person to bounce ideas off of…

