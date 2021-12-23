Kim Kardashian ‘doesn’t post PDA-filled photos with Pete Davidson’ so that her ex-husband Kanye West ‘doesn’t get hurt and spiral,’ according to reports.

KIM Kardashian has moved on from her ex-husband, but she ‘doesn’t post PDA-filled photos with Pete Davidson’ so that ex-Kanye West ‘doesn’t get hurt andamp; spiral.’

In February, the KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce.

Despite her disinterest in rekindling her romance with the 44-year-old Chicago rapper, she considers him, according to Page Six.

To keep Kanye from spiraling, Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, only go on group dates.

“The group outings are for Kanye’s sake,” a source said.

“Kim does not want to do what her sister [Kourtney Kardashian] does with Travis [Barker], which is taking nonstop PDA photos.”

“[Kim] believes hanging out in a group makes it appear more casual,” the insider continued.

“She doesn’t want Kanye to be hurt or devastated,” she says.

The reality star and Saturday Night Live host was spotted at a Staten Island movie theater over the weekend.

They also dined at Angelina’s, a nearby eatery.

According to Page Six, the couple was joined by Scott Disick, Chris Reda, and another male.

However, Kim, Pete, and Kanye will meet soon enough.

Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, will throw her annual Christmas Eve bash.

Pete and Donda are both expected to show up.

However, it isn’t likely that Kim’s old and new flames will collide.

According to sources close to the reality star, she can “barely stand to be in the same room” as her estranged husband.

“Kim wants things to be amicable with Kanye because he is the father of her children,” the source said, “but she has completely moved on while he hasn’t.”

“Kanye is welcome to attend the Christmas Eve party because he is family, and she is focused on co-parenting, but she does not want to create a scene.”

“Kim would prefer he didn’t come because she doesn’t get along with him right now and they can’t even be in the same room together.”

“She knows it’ll be awkward if Pete is also there, and she really doesn’t want them to be at the same party,” the source continued.

“Kim is desperate for Pete to come home for the holidays; her entire family adores him, and he’s brought a smile back to her face.”

“She’s hoping Kanye comes to his senses because her marriage is over and she just wants to move on with her life.”

Kim and Pete’s relationship seems to be on the rise.

Kim was seen leaving Pete’s Staten Island condo through a side door on video obtained by Page Six around 12:30 p.m.

Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET

She made an attempt…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.