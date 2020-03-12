Kim Kardashian FaceTimes With Chris Harrison to Get the “Tea” on Bachelor Finale Drama

Kim Kardashian just got all of The Bachelor tea.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated another dramatic season of The Bachelor with an epic viewing party—which even featured a FaceTime with host Chris Harrison.

Staying in the spirit of things, Kim and her pals, which included Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, snacked on Bachelor-themed treats and tuned into the hit ABC show from Kim’s luxe home theater.

When it came time to watch Peter Weber chose between Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, the mom of four had three cakes on hand, each featuring an image of the pilot and his two potential fiancés. For Pilot Pete’s cake, she made sure to include a picture of his scene-stealing mother Barb, who became a viral sensation following her debut on the show.

As the drama unfolded, Kim phoned her friend Chris to get the inside scoop on what happened. “Getting all the tea from Chris,” Kim shared on her Instagram Stories, along with a picture of her and the famous host mid-FaceTime.

Thrilled to see that Kim is a fan of the show, Chris replied to her on Twitter, writing, “Loved our lil sesh tonight. Love that you’re all a part of #BachelorNation.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family have pledged their allegiance to the Bachelor Nation several times. Just last week, Kendall and Kylie Jenner had a sisters’ night in and caught up on The Bachelor.

In a video posted to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Instagram Stories, the duo snuggled up on the couch and held hands as they watched the latest episode together.

Another star that was excited for Tuesday night’s episode was avid Bachelor fan Selena Gomez, who hosted a viewing party of her own with her besties to see Peter make his high stakes decision.

Before their festivities, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer hilariously warned her social media followers that her account would be all Bachelor content during the finale: “I will definitely say I’m sorry in advanced because I’m going to do The Bachelor updates in my story tonight because I cannot handle what I saw last night.”

To honor the show, Selena decorated her coffee table with rose petals and lit a pink candle as her friends gathered on the couch. She also shared a screenshot of her BFF group text, where one of her pals made a special request: “Can we invite Madison over?”

