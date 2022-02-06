Kim Kardashian felt she had no choice but to defend herself and her children after ex-husband Kanye West ‘crossed boundaries,’ according to the reality star.

KIM Kardashian had “no choice” but to defend herself and her children after her ex-husband Kanye West “crossed boundaries.”

According to Hollywoodlife, Kim, 41, is thinking about taking “legal action” against her children’s father.

Kanye, 44, is alleged to have been “making false accusations that are extremely damaging,” according to a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

“If he doesn’t stop harassing her, her lawyers will have to take legal action to protect her and” her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who are eight, six, four, and two years old.

“This type of Kanye behavior is why she filed for divorce in the first place,” the insider claimed.

According to reports, the reality star is “done with Kanye’s antics.”

Kim “felt compelled to say something publicly once and for all,” according to one theory.

“Kim has done her best to stay on the high road this whole time, but Kanye’s left her with no choice but to defend herself and her children publicly,” the source claimed.

“Kanye will not be allowed to continue crossing boundaries with her,” according to Kim.

“She’s never given him any reason to be so bitter about everything,” the source concluded, “and he needs to move on with his own life and stop dragging their children into this.”

In his most recent Instagram post, Ye alluded to his children.

Donda West, the rapper’s late mother, was immortalized in a photo shared by the rapper.

Ye appeared to be sad in the photograph from the Netflix documentary Jeen-yuhs, and his mother attempted to console him.

“You need an angel to watch over you,” his late mother, Donda, who inspired his latest album, said.

“I want to bring my kids to my hometown of Chicago to see my basketball team play in front of 7,000 people,” the Graduation singer wrote in the caption.

“Kim is going to put a stop to that,” he claimed.

“How is this joint custody?” the musician inquired.

Kim divorced Ye in February 2021 and is now dating 28-year-old Pete Davidson.

Kanye West publicly chastised Kim for her parenting choices, while the TV star accused him of “constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media.”

The Power rapper retaliated by calling Kim “the main provider” and airing his grievances about North’s use of TikTok.

Kim was accused of attempting to “kidnap my daughter,” according to him.

