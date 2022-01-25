Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in new SKIMS Team USA loungewear ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

In new SKIMS Team USA loungewear for the Tokyo Olympics, Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves.

After announcing that SKIMS Team USA will be the official loungewear for the 2022 Tokyo Olympics, KIM Kardashian modeled her new SKIMS Team USA loungewear.

On Monday, Kim announced the exciting news of her collaboration via social media.

The fashion mogul took to her social media platforms to give her fans a closer look at the shapewear line.

She modeled several pieces with her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, on her Instagram Stories.

In one video, the reality star was seen wearing a navy blue two-piece outfit consisting of biker shorts, a sports bra, and matching high socks, all of which were emblazoned with the Team USA logo.

Melissa wore a white set that included leggings and a form-fitting tee.

“It’s so cute, I’m obsessed,” Kim said of the look.

Both girls changed into gray shapewear for the rest of the show, with Kim wearing a t-shirt dress that she claimed she could sleep in in “two seconds.”

Meanwhile, her pal wore a tank top and matching shorts with the words “Team USA” on the backside, which Kim described as “super super cute.”

Kim posted photos of the new line to Instagram on Monday, captioning the post:

“I’ve known everything about the Olympics from my stepfather [Caitlyn Jenner] since I was 10 years old.”

“As I watched the athletes compete, I realized how much dedication and honor it took to be a part of the Olympics.”

“I traveled with my stepfather and family to various cities for @caitlynjenner’s Olympic trials, Olympics, and track meets, and at each stop, I purchased an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

“Every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle when I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA,” Kim added.

“I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA underwear, pajamas, and lounge wear for the athletes in Tokyo this year, and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMSCOM.”

Kim “will make a whole lot, it’s just another platform that provides her with worldwide exposure,” according to lawyer Goldie Schon, who spoke to The Sun about the huge new deal.

“As soon as her website for the loungewear appears on the screen, she will easily break the Internet,” she continued.

She’ll easily make (dollar)10 million, and she’ll probably make even more.”

Kim snagged an incredibly “lucrative” opportunity for her business, according to Goldie, because the Olympics will be watched by people all over the world.

She said, “The exposure is phenomenal for her.”

“Wow, what an incredible story…

