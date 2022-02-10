Kim Kardashian has been accused of ‘blackfishing’ in a new Vogue photoshoot after her skin appears darker.

Kim Kardashian has been accused of ‘blackfishing’ in a new Vogue photoshoot because her skin appears darker.

As the cover star of the magazine’s March 2022 issue, the 41-year-old posed for several photos.

On Wednesday morning, Vogue published photos from Kim’s photo shoot.

On the cover of the magazine, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a serious expression while posing in a form-fitting ensemble.

Kim’s profile was captured in another shot in the spread, where she wore her hair in a detailed bun and flashed her bare shoulders at the camera.

The SKIMS mogul was photographed with her three children, North, eight, Saint, six, and Chicago, four, in the following photos.

Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West have a two-year-old son named Psalm.

Fans flocked to Reddit shortly after the photos were posted on Vogue’s Instagram account, accusing the KUWTK star of “blackfishing” in the photos.

“Here we see Kim’s original skin color, Kim with a tan, and Kim blackfishing,” the original Reddit user wrote alongside photos of Kim with her lighter, more natural skin tone and her darker tan in the photoshoot.

Many people thought Kim was blackfishing because she was “way too tan,” as another person put it.

“This isn’t even her normal skin tone,” a third added.

Another critic chastised the director of photography, questioning why it was thought that darkening Kim’s tan was a “good idea.”

The KUWTK star has been accused of blackfishing before, including during a Vogue photoshoot.

Kim shared a photo of her hands on Instagram Story last year that showed two distinct shades of color.

“Body makeup is perfect for hands bc my hands are always pale andamp; our formula is waterproof so you can wash your hands!” she wrote in the photo, with one hand looking significantly lighter than the other.

“The color LightMedium was used.”

Some fans were displeased with Kim’s skin color change, as one Twitter user put it: “It must be so exhausting having to tint your skin darker every time you do a shoot or something.”

“I mean, she’s also known for blackfishing a bunch,” another critic added.

As a result, I understand your dissatisfaction.”

“If she stopped wearing all that s**t, her skin might be able to naturally catch some f***in’ vitamin D and tan,” a third added.

The mother of four was also recently in the news after one of her tweets from 2012 was labeled “racist.”

The SKIMS mogul wrote…, according to the tweet, which was recently resurfaced on Reddit.

