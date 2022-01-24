Kim Kardashian has been chastised for posting sexy photos of herself in honor of her late friend Thierry Mugler.

After sharing sexy photos of herself in a tribute post to her late friend Thierry Mugler, KIM Kardashian was chastised and accused of being “self-centered.”

On January 23rd, at the age of 73, the iconic fashion designer died unexpectedly.

It all began when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a tribute to the star on Instagram.

“My heart breaks,” she wrote in a lengthy caption.

There is no one like you! Your vision, transformations, and magic! I am honored to have known you, spent time with you, and served as your muse.

“There was so much more for you to show the world and so much more for us to do together, but you’ve already given us so much.”

I’ll never forget our time together traveling around the world and learning about couture from the master himself!”

“You always said beauty will save the world – and you truly believed it was a better place because of all the beauty all around!” she concluded.

“I’m smitten by you…”

Kim shared several photos of herself with Thierry, as well as photos of herself in various outfits and dresses.

Kim wore one of the dresses to the 2019 Met Gala, and others had her posing backstage at events, flaunting her eye-catching looks.

However, some fans chastised the TV star, accusing her of making the post more about herself.

“I still don’t get it, was the tribute for him or for her?” one fan wondered.

How much self-centeredness do you have?”

“Literally just pictures of you,” said another, harshly.

Instead, weirdo, you should post him.”

“Were you posting him or yourself?” said a third.

In her own tribute to Thierry, Kim’s sister Kourtney appeared to put the spotlight on herself and her famous family.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself in a cleavage-baring top to her Instagram Stories.

Kim, 41, wore a matching black outfit, while Khloe wore a crisp white suit.

Kris Jenner, 66, wore a black skirt with a split at the top of her thigh, while Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, sat on her shoulders in corsets and high heels.

“All in Mugler,” Kourtney, 42, captioned the photo, along with a broken heart emoji.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of…,” Thierry’s official Instagram said.

