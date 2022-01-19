Kim Kardashian has hired an all-new security team to keep Kanye West out of her (dollar)60 million home and prevent him from ruining her relationship with Pete Davidson.

After seven years of marriage, the 41-year-old filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

However, things between the former couple appear to have gotten even worse after Ye, 44, was denied entry to her home.

Kanye claimed he was entering the house to spend time with his children during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, but was denied entry.

In his new song Eazy, the rapper went in on Kim’s new man just days before.

Kim, a mother of four, is now concerned about the potential for the situation to worsen.

“Kanye has never been allowed free access to the house since they split – that’s always been very clear and agreed upon verbally,” a source told The Sun.

“He can’t just walk in there; he gave her the house and she paid him money for it.”

No one has the right to just walk in.

He’s now decided to make it a public battle, involving the kids once more.

“Kim isn’t going to let Kanye back into the house by himself – and hasn’t since the day he left.”

“She’d hired a new security team, so no one knew who Kanye was.”

“She doesn’t want to get involved in a fight with him, but she’s had enough.

The rules are simple and were agreed upon at the outset.

I believe she is very concerned and believes she is being pursued.

“While Pete is supportive, it is putting a strain on them, and she is concerned that it will ruin what they have – Kim is trying her hardest to draw a line between what she involves him in – no one wants him dragged into a divorce battle that has nothing to do with him.”

Kanye’s claims, on the other hand, have been refuted by Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser.

“Mr.,” she replied.

We’ve never heard of security or anyone else keeping West from the children.

Throughout this transition and beyond, both parties have prioritized the children maintaining strong bonds with each of their parents.”

The Runaway rapper must communicate with Kim about when he wants to visit her.

“Kanye does need to schedule visits and cannot continue to just show up,” a source told The Sun.

After Kanye threatened to “kick his a**” in his new rack, Pete, 28, reportedly hired extra security.

According to RadarOnline, the Saturday Night Live comedian is

