Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has hired a pianist to ‘wake up her kids with Christmas music every morning.’

KIM Kardashian recently revealed that she hired a pianist to “wake up her kids every morning with Christmas music.”

In a new video, the 41-year-old shared how she’s getting her family into the holiday spirit.

Kim shared a video of the pianist performing next to her large decorated Christmas tree on her Instagram Story on Sunday morning.

“Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids,” she wrote.

Kim then shared another video of the musician in the corner of the room performing.

With ex-husband Kanye West, 44, with whom she filed for divorce in February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has four children.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the children of the couple.

Despite the fact that Kim has moved on and is now dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, Kanye has made it clear that he wants her back.

Kanye had only a few days ago pleaded with Kim to reunite at Drake’s concert.

“I need you to run right back to me,” the rapper rapped several times before adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

While the crowd erupted in applause as the plea was made, Kim appears dissatisfied with the attention.

Kim filed for legal separation from Kanye after he “embarrassed her” with his pleas.

“This is absolutely true regarding Kim filing documents to become legally single and change her last name back to just Kardashian,” a source told Hollywood Life.

According to the source, Kanye West’s concert on Thursday night was the final straw for Kim.

“As soon as he put her on the spot and embarrassed her in front of their children and family by saying, ‘Run back to me Kimberly,'” they said.

Kim was in attendance with her children Saint and North, as well as Kendall Jenner.

Kim “needed to take action right away,” according to the insider, and she called her lawyer.

“She didn’t see any other option,” they explained.

Kanye is not only upsetting Kim and her family, but the things he says to her are also confusing their children.”

According to a Hollywood Life source, Kanye’s public claims may be confusing Kim’s children because they’re getting older and “understand what he’s saying and what’s going on.”

Kim’s marital status can be changed by becoming legally single while she and Kanye work out the remaining details of their divorce.

Kim bought the house the day before, so the two have already started making plans.

