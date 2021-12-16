Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is having two massive mega-mansions built, one in Palm Springs near her mother Kris Jenner, and the other in Los Angeles.

KIM Kardashian has revealed that she is building two massive new homes, one of which is right around the corner from her mother, Kris Jenner.

Both projects were created by renowned Japanese architects, and Kim has stated that she admires the culture of Japan.

“I’m really into Japanese architecture, I have a home in Palm Springs being built by Tadao Ando,” she told playwright Jeremy O Harris for i-D.

“And one by Kengo Kuma, which I won’t reveal because no one knows I own a place there.”

“I’m a huge fan of theirs.

I’m really looking forward to the projects that are currently in the works.”

Her current residence has a Japanese influence as well.

“We got the bones of this old house from Japan and built it into our house because it had such a different energy, the energy of a warrior,” she explained.

“It’s incredible.”

Kim and her estranged husband, Kanye West, owned a multibillion-dollar real estate empire.

The sprawling Hidden Hills mansion, which cost (dollar)40 million to purchase and then restore to its current condition, was the largest property in their portfolio.

They also owned a brutalist concrete pad in Malibu and several ranches in the country.

Kim is enraged with her ex after he pleaded for her to return to him at a major stadium concert last week.

Despite Kim’s blossoming romance with Pete Davidson, the two aren’t officially single just yet.

Kim, on the other hand, acted after Kanye made a public plea with Drake at a Los Angeles benefit concert.

Ye rapped repeatedly during the hit song Runaway, “I need you to run right back to me,” before adding, “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kim filed court documents to become officially single just hours later on Friday, which are now awaiting approval from a judge.

The SKIMS founder requested that the judge separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status, according to court documents, so custody and estate hearings are likely to drag on for months.

Kim, on the other hand, wants to be legally recognized as a single woman, and to make matters worse, the mother of four has requested that the word “West” be removed from her name.

The timing was not coincidental, according to a source who spoke to The Sun exclusively.

“Kim is enraged with Kanye,” a source told The Sun exclusively.

“She has asked him not to discuss them in public, but he continues to do so.”

“By filing for legal single status, she’s made a very clear statement to him.”

Kanye’s public gestures might not be coming from the right place, according to the source, which is partly true…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.