Kim Kardashian has urged others to “show up for people who show up for you” as her nasty feud with ex-husband Kanye West continues.

As her bitter feud with ex-husband Kanye West continues, Kim Kardashian urged others to “show up for people who show up for you.”

Following a dramatic weekend with the rapper, the 41-year-old gave the advice in her new Vogue cover story.

Kim re-shared a text post with the quote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, saying, “No haters.”

There aren’t any jerks in this group.

There’s no nonsense here.

“Don’t hold your breath any longer.

“Be there for the people who are there for you.”

“Root for everyone to win,” Kim concluded.

During her recent March 2022 cover story with Vogue, which was revealed on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made the comment.

Despite the fact that the TV personality’s words of wisdom appeared on the cover story, many fans accused her of “blackfishing” in the photoshoot.

Kim appeared much darker than usual in the spread, which includes solo shots as well as photos with her kids, according to KUWTK fans.

Her feud with Kanye West, 44, is still going strong, according to the report.

Last week, the rapper accused Kim of “kidnapping” their four-year-old daughter Chicago, saying she thought he was stealing and “on drugs.”

He even claimed that the SKIMS CEO thought he had “put out a hit on her.”

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER,” Kanye wrote in all caps alongside a screenshot of a text message from him asking for Kim’s phone number.

“I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND I GET ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND I GET ACCUSED OF STEALING,” he said.

“NOW I’M BEING CHARGED WITH PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WETHER IT’S GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP,” the post continued.

“I’M NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE,” Kanye concluded.

Kim and Kanye’s recent feud started when the rapper publicly chastised Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter North to post videos on TikTok.

On Thanksgiving, the mother-daughter team created a joint Instagram account and began posting.

Kanye slammed Kim for allowing their daughter to use the platform, claiming she did so “against his will.”

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I NEED TO KNOW: WHAT SHOULD I DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL?” he wrote alongside a screenshot of his daughter on TikTok, tagging Kim.

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.