‘Kim Kardashian intends to introduce Pete Davidson to her children at her mother Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party,’ according to reports.

The Sun has learned that Kim Kardashian intends to introduce her children to her new boyfriend Pete Davidson at her mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

The SKIMS founder, who began dating the SNL comedian after her hosting gig in October, has invited her to the lavish bash at Kris’s new mansion, along with ex Kanye West.

“He hasn’t met her kids yet,” an insider told The Sun exclusively. “Kim didn’t want to rush introducing a new man into their lives.”

He understands her desire to safeguard them.

“However, things are heating up, and she wants him to spend the holidays with her.”

“Having him around for the party would be a simple way to have him around without making it too complicated for the kids.”

Kim, 41, is still keen to keep her romance hidden from her children, according to the source, and has no plans to flaunt her relationship at the party.

Kim and Pete’s representatives have been contacted for comment by The Sun.

The reality star has four children with ex Kanye West: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Pete was spotted driving Kim’s Rolls Royce while shopping at XIV Karats in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, after having breakfast with the star at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Kim wore her hair back and wore a casual hoodie with a black face mask, as if they had just woken up.

Pete, 28, meanwhile, dressed casually in a black T-shirt and wore his blue face mask beneath his chin throughout the meal.

Following their romantic weekend in New York, the comic paid her a visit in Beverly Hills.

On Monday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen leaving Pete’s New York home after spending the weekend together.

She exited Pete’s Staten Island condo through the side door around 12:30 p.m., according to video obtained by Page Six.

She wore a baseball cap and an all-black outfit to keep a low profile as she walked into a waiting SUV.

Despite having a room at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Financial District, Kim was said to be at Pete’s apartment throughout the weekend, according to sources.

While his pad isn’t quite as opulent as Kim’s (dollar)60 million Los Angeles mansion, it still has a terrace with panoramic views of Manhattan and is valued at (dollar)1.2 million.

Kim's new relationship appears to demonstrate that she's ready to move on from…

