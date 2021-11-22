Kim Kardashian invited her new boyfriend Pete Davidson to her mother Kris Jenner’s (dollar)12 million Palm Springs mansion. Kanye West was “upset.”

Kim Kardashian invited her new boyfriend Pete Davidson to her mother Kris Jenner’s (dollar)12 million Palm Springs mansion.

When Kanye West learned of his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s trip to her mother Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion with new love interest Pete Davidson, he was “UPSET.”

Kris and rapper Flavor Flav joined the newfound couple to celebrate the SNL star’s 28th birthday.

According to HollywoodLife, the Donda singer was not happy with Kim for bringing Pete to her mother’s house.

“Kanye is not pleased with Kim and Pete taking things to the next level,” a source told the publication, “and he was very upset that Pete was invited to Kris Jenner’s house.”

The source went on to explain why the rapper was worried.

“He said that wasn’t right because she’s his children’s grandmother.”

The comedian celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday, prompting the duo to plan a special getaway.

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner,” Flav captioned a photo of the group.

The party was held at Kris’ Palm Springs vacation home, according to reports.

Kim, 41, Pete, and Kris appeared to be very at ease in the photos, wearing matching plaid pajamas from Kim’s SKIMS line.

Flav, 62, also posted a second photo of himself standing next to Pete, who is wearing a clock pendant necklace and is smiling.

The relationship between the KUWTK alum and the Suicide Squad star is a clear indication that Kim has moved on from her ex-husband Kanye West, who she divorced in February.

“Kim wants this divorce finalized and she wants to be done with this marriage,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“She wants Kanye to stay out of her love life and mind his own business,” they continued.

Kim wants to move forward as co-parents to their four children, according to the source, who continued to slam the Chicago native for “creating drama.”

“She wants both parents to be involved in their children’s lives and for them to have a positive relationship with their father,” she says.

“She isn’t looking for a tumultuous relationship.”

He’s the one who’s making it, and she’s told him he needs to stop.

Her famous sisters are also staying away from Kanye’s rants, according to the insider, who added: “Her sisters are just not engaging with Kanye right now.”

They are Kim’s sisters, not Kanye’s, at the end of the day.”

The model had previously expressed her displeasure with the…

