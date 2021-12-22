Kim Kardashian invites fans inside Kourtney’s porch, which features SEVEN rose-covered Christmas trees and gingerbread houses.

Kim Kardashian invites fans inside Kourtney’s porch, which is decorated with SEVEN Christmas trees and gingerbread houses.

KIM Kardashian gave fans a glimpse into her sister Kourtney’s winter wonderland, which included a forest of red rose-covered Christmas trees.

The stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have been celebrating the holidays with extravagant decorations and throwback photos.

Kim, 41, took fans on a tour of Kourtney’s foyer, which was brimming with colossal Christmas trees.

The reality star walked through a “forest” of SEVEN gleaming trees, which were only adorned with classic white lights and lovely red roses.

“Oh my gosh, the forest in here with these roses is so beautiful,” she said to the camera as she showed off the stunning decor.

Fans could see out the floor-to-ceiling windows onto Kourtney’s terrace, which was also decked out in holiday lights, as well as her backyard.

Kim then shifted her gaze to a large gingerbread house adorned with cookie wreaths spelling out her sister’s family’s names.

The KKW Beauty founder shared a bit of nostalgia beneath one tree, zooming in on an old-fashioned Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Two reindeer flank Claus.

“You guys used to have these at my mother and father’s house.”

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are two of the nicest people you’ll ever meet

Since we were born, we’ve known Santa Claus and reindeer.”

She gushed over her older sister’s holiday spirit, saying, “Wow, Kourt, you really know how to do it up.”

Kourtney and her siblings have been getting ready for Christmas not only with their lavish decorations, but also with a series of throwback photos from previous years.

The Poosh founder posted a sultry Christmas throwback photo of herself wearing green lingerie and red boots on Wednesday.

The mother of three sat on a stool in front of a Christmas tree, dressed in festive lingerie.

Her long brown hair was styled in loose waves around her shoulders, and she wore earrings that looked like Christmas ornaments.

Toys for kids were visible just outside the frame.

The famous family has been preparing for the upcoming holiday for weeks, and they will soon gather at Kris Jenner’s home for a large celebration.

The evening, however, has sparked some controversy among the clan, who have experienced significant changes in their love lives since last year’s party.

Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, and Pete Davidson, her current love interest, have both been invited to the event, though the SNL star is a little nervous about the possibility of meeting.

Pete and Kanye have been rumored to be attending Kris Jenner’s annual bash, and if they do, it could be an awkward evening.

“Kim and Pete are…,” a source exclusively told The Sun.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.