Kim Kardashian Invites Tristan Thompson to Dinner & Khloe’s Reaction May Surprise You!

An olive branch has been passed in the form of a dinner invitation.

In this sneak peek from Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ upcoming 18th season, Kim Kardashian reveals to Khloe Kardashian that she’s invited her sister’s ex, Tristan Thompson, to dinner. Per the Kardashian-West matriarch, this impromptu invitation has come about as she and the 28-year-old basketball star are both in New York City.

“I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. And he was like, ‘Oh my god! I’m right next door,'” the SKIMS founder relays over FaceTime. “And he’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna go have dinner with my friends.’ So, I was like, ‘Do you wanna come?'”

“You invited him to dinner?” a shocked Khloe responds.

As E! readers surely know, 10 months after welcoming daughter True Thompson, Kardashian and Thompson ended their relationship. Despite the drama surrounding their split, the exes have made a conscious effort to co-parent their daughter.

“But I was just like, Oh my god, what did I do?” North West‘s mom adds. “Should I not invite him to dinner?”

“I think you gotta do what’s best for you,” the Revenge Body star states. “If you want him to have a drink at the end, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you.”

Despite the kind gesture, Kim assures her sister that she doesn’t think what Tristan did was right. However, as Tristan’s is her niece’s father, she’s trying to make an effort.

“I don’t think what Tristan did was, obviously, right. Like, that’s not my thing and I brutalized him,” Kanye West‘s wife confesses. “But, I also know that that’s True’s dad and that mom cheated on dad, you know what I mean? And all of their friends forgave mom.”

Rather than be upset, Khloe praises her sister for doing “a nice thing.”

“I think forgiveness is the best way,” Kim concludes.

Catch Kim and Khloe’s chat about Tristan in the clip above!