Kim Kardashian is ‘not thrilled’ that her ex-boyfriend Kanye West is moving in next door to her (dollar)60 million mansion because she will’struggle with dating.’

KIM Kardashian is ‘disappointed’ that her ex-husband Kanye West has purchased a home directly across the street from her (dollar)60 million mansion.

When it comes to dating and moving on, the KUWTK star, 41, is said to be concerned about having the rapper live across the street from her.

Kim isn’t “necessarily thrilled,” according to a source who spoke to InTouch Weekly.

“Kim may need to make some changes.”

“I mean, no one wants their ex living across the street,” the source explained.

“Starting a new life, dating, and all that isn’t the most traditional of divorce situations.”

“However, he wants to be a constant presence while co-parenting his children, and for Kanye, that means being as physically close to [their children]as possible,” the source continued.

“The good news is that the kids are ecstatic to have daddy back in their lives.

[Kanye] does things his way and wants to spend time with his children, as well as Kim.”

The 44-year-old Donda rapper has spent (dollar)4.5 million on a home near Kim’s Hidden Hills estate, where the couple lives with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

He reportedly paid (dollar)420,000 more than the asking price for the 1955 compound, which he intends to demolish and rebuild.

Kanye hasn’t said when he’ll move in, but he’s said to be eager to start flipping the house “as soon as possible.”

“Kanye’s new house is a rip-off,” a source told PEOPLE.

It was only for the location that he purchased it.

It is in close proximity to Kim and the children.

“He has a vision for the house and wants to get started on it as soon as possible,” a source said.

After almost seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and has since moved on with comedian Pete Davidson, 28.

They sparked romance rumors after locking lips during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

They went on a sweet movie date and had a romantic dinner in Staten Island last month.

Kim was spotted leaving Pete’s New York home after spending the weekend with him.

They reunited in Los Angeles a few days later and were seen having breakfast together at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Fountain Coffee Room.

