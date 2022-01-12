Kim Kardashian is ‘overjoyed’ that Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox is a ‘fan,’ not a ‘hater,’ of the Kardashian family.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s girlfriend, is a ‘fan’ of the Kardashian family, not a ‘hater,’ according to Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian is ‘glad’ that Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new boo, is a ‘fan’ of her famous family rather than a ‘hater,’ according to the reality star.

On New Year’s Eve, Kanye was first spotted with Julia.

Kim, 41, is unconcerned about Kanye’s budding romance, according to TMZ.

In fact, as a “fan” of the Kardashian family, she has a positive impression of Julia.

According to the outlet, sources close to the KKW Beauty mogul say she is happy to see her ex happy and wants “to see him end up with a good person.”

According to the insider, Kim is deferring to Kanye’s decision.

They also claimed that Kim is overjoyed that Julia has joined the Kardashians.

If the Donda rapper decides to introduce her to his children, she hopes it will make co-parenting easier.

According to TMZ, Kim has completely moved on and wishes nothing but the best for her ex.

Pete Davidson has been linked to the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians model.

Fans aren’t quite over it yet, despite the fact that Kim and Kanye appear to have moved on.

Kanye and Julia have been accused of recreating an iconic photo of him and his ex after his second date photoshoot with Julia.

Fans are chastising the Chicago native for attempting to “recreate” an old photo of him and Kim in an apparent attempt to make her envious.

In a video shared over the weekend, TikTok user @insydwetrust brought the photo to the attention of his followers.

The creator of the post included a photo of Julia resting her head on Kanye’s shoulder during their Interview Magazine shoot.

“It’s him retaking the same legendary photo from Kimye,” the user claimed.

The video then flashed back to an old photograph of Kim and Kanye cuddling on a couch.

They were both blindfolded.

Other TikTokers weighed in on the photo, with one commenting, “He did it to hurt her.”

“HE’S TRYING SO HARD,” a third agreed.

“I literally got into an ig fight today over this LMAOO!! He’s literally recreating it!” wrote a third.

From city to city, Kanye has been flaunting his relationship with Julia.

The couple was spotted out on several dates, the first in Miami and then in New York City.

Julia recently traveled to Los Angeles in order to spend more time with Kanye.

Meanwhile, Pete and Kim just returned from a trip to the Bahamas.

