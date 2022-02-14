Kim Kardashian is praised for appearing ‘unconcerned’ in new photos, despite ex Kanye West’s shocking rants.

Kim Kardashian is praised for appearing ‘unconcerned’ in new photos, despite ex-husband Kanye West’s shocking rants.

Fans praised KIM Kardashian for appearing “unconcerned” in new photos taken amid rants from her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim, 41, posed in an all-black ensemble for her Instagram photos.

For the shoot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum let her long black hair down.

Her jet black hair cascaded down her arms and elbows.

The E! star was wearing black gloves on both hands and carrying a silver purse.

The reality star then blew a kiss at the camera and flashed a peace sign in the next photo.

Kim wore dark shades that covered her eyes as the slides progressed.

She added a black heart emoji to the post as a caption.

Kanye West, 44, has maintained his public feud with her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, and fans have been ecstatic with how the TV star has kept her cool.

“Queen, don’t be bothered,” one fan said.

“She’s just posting like she always does and ignoring everything for me,” another added.

“I adore it.”

“Unbothered af,” said a third, adding a red heart emoji, while “Kimmy unbothered” was said by another.

“We love an unbothered queen,” one commentator said.

Kim filed for divorce from the entertainer in February of 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, are the children of Kim and Kanye.

Ye’s most recent Instagram posts have been directed at Kim’s new beau and anyone associated with him, including rapper Kid Cudi, 38, who was recently dropped from an upcoming album.

He recently uploaded a picture of Machine Gun Kelly and Pete in their underwear.

On the couch, MGK and the Suicide Squad actor made jokes while their pants were around their ankles.

Kanye posted an alleged text from the standup comedian on the following slide.

“You as a man,” the message said.

I would never get in the way of your kids.

It’s a promise, and I intend to keep it.

“How you raise your children is your business, not mine.”

“I [hope]to meet them one day and become friends with them.”

Kanye also called Pete a “d**khead” while posing with Kim on a date.

Kanye stood in front of a white backdrop, holding a yellow notepad, as he continued to post.

“My account has not been hacked,” the yellow note stated.

“21322.

Send us an email at [email protected], or give us a call at (800) 747-4747.