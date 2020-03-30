Kim Kardashian Is Questioning Her Hair and Makeup Choices in Throwback College Photo

Kim Kardashian is feeling nostalgic.

Over the weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took her fans on a walk down memory lane with some old school photos. Throwing it back all the way to her college years, Kim couldn’t help but poke fun at the bold glam and side bangs she was sporting in a snap with her longtime pal Allison Statter.

“Found this pic of Allison and I from college and it made me LOL I have so many questions,” she captioned her post, where she be seen wearing shimmery blue eyeliner. “What is this hair style? My turquoise liner?”

Still looking through her old pictures, the mom of four shared a snapshot from 2018 when she rocked platinum blonde strands. Looking back at her chic hair transformation, Kim teased that she might ditch her signature brunette tresses once again.

“My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time,” she wrote. “Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again.”

After expressing her desire to go blonde again, Kim’s go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton commented, “You know my answer.”

In the past, the KKW Beauty mogul has experimented with her look by changing up her hair color. After going icy blonde, Kim switched things up by dying her hair pastel pink. This transformation coincided with the Kardashian family’s 2018 trip to Tokyo, where Kim and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who was pregnant with her daughter True at the time, brought their fashion A-game with countless stunning looks.

Her hair transformations also seem to inspire her sisters. Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner revealed that she wanted to channel the same “bronde” hair color that Kim sported in the 2010s via Instagram. Then, she donned warm caramel strands during her girls’ trip to the Bahamas in February.

Excited to show off her newly dyed tresses with fans, Kylie posed for a mirror selfie and captioned the photo, “new vibe.”