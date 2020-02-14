Kim Kardashian Is the Latest Kar-Jenner Sister to Reveal a Major Hair Transformation

New hair, who dis?

Just one day after making everyone swoon at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Kim Kardashian is turning heads once again.

On Monday night, the SKIMS founder debuted a fun and flirty new hair color: a honey blonde shade.

Taking to social media, Kim showed off her fresh ‘do that was styled with full, voluminous curls and parted to the side.

She appeared to be in the middle of a glam session, as celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz worked his magic on her tresses.

According to the Keeping With the Kardashians star, she revealed that her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have been wanting to try out the honey blonde hair color but she decided to do it first.

“Do you guys like it,” the reality TV personality asked on her Instagram Stories of her chic ‘do. “So Kylie and Khloe thought they were gonna beat me to this hair color… I got ’em.”

It didn’t take long for Kylie to join in on the conversation and comment on her big sister’s hairstyle. “We know it’s a wig,” she quipped on her Instagram Stories.

While Kim didn’t share whether or not she dyed her real hair, César called it a “hair transformation” on his social media page.

In that same post, the stylist tagged makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, and the SKIMS account.

It’s only a matter of time before they share what they have cooking up.

The E! star’s new beauty lewk comes one day after she dropped jaws at the annual Vanity Fair after-party bash. She hit the red carpet in a diaphanous creme-colored gown by Alexander Mcqueen, which was part of the brand’s archival collection.

The epic piece debuted in 2003 and was famously dubbed the “Oyster Dress” by the late designer.

For the special occasion, Kim donned her signature soft glam makeup look and styled her hair in long, loose waves that perfectly complemented her flowy dress.

All in all, her fashion moment was major.

“I literally have to lay down in the car, like I cannot sit up, because my dress will rip or pop or something,” she revealed on Instagram Stories on Sunday night. “But it’s worth it. McQueen.”