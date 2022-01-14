Kim Kardashian is’relishing freedom’ with Pete Davidson, but Kanye West and Julia Fox’s’staged PDAs show he wants his ex back,’ according to the Daily Mail.

Kim Kardashian is’relishing freedom’ with Pete Davidson, but Kanye West’s’staged PDAs show he wants his ex back,’ according to Julia Fox.

THEY WERE ONCE THE ULTIMATE celebrity couple: the model who ruled reality TV and the rap star who was so eccentric that it was difficult to tell when he was faking it.

But, with new partners on the scene, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s headline-grabbing relationship is no longer news, and the ex-lovers have put the past behind them.

Is that correct?

Kim has reportedly moved on with Ariana Grande’s ex, goofy comedian Pete Davidson, according to body language expert Judi James.

When Kim and Pete were recently photographed holding hands and gawking at one another, Judi told the Sun that they looked like “a couple of 14-year-olds on a first date.”

Kim appears to have found happiness with someone who is the polar opposite of Kanye’s “dour and egocentric” persona.

The rapper, on the other hand, is dating Julia Fox from Uncut Gems, who could easily pass for a Kim K lookalike.

But, based on his body language, he may not be over his ex…

Despite some public attempts to reclaim Kim, Kanye, 44, appears to have moved on.

On New Year’s Eve, he met Julia, 31, and the two recently announced their relationship in Interview magazine, which was accompanied by a steamy photoshoot.

Kanye and his new girlfriend are seen beaming in one shot.

Julia, a divorced mother of one, can be seen straddling the Life of Pablo singer in another photo.

According to Judi, the lovers’ pose appeared to “hint at a desire to make Kim jealous.”

Kanye West was photographed kissing and hugging Julia, a former Playboy model, outside the swanky Los Angeles restaurant Delilah, yesterday.

Under his hood, Kanye (or Ye, as he’s now known) stood beside his new love with a steely expression.

Judi says, “He poses beside her like he did with Kim.”

“However, there appear to be some emphatic’moments’ for the cameras.”

“Like the passionate-looking ‘get a room’ kissing – lying back with her leg over his to suggest ownership just before she left him outside to go into the venue, or the very passionate-looking ‘get a room’ kissing – lying back with her leg over his to suggest ownership.”

Judi also believes Kanye is dating someone who looks like his ex-girlfriend, which is a sign he isn’t over her.

“Kim’s body language with Pete suggests she’s relishing her independence, whereas Kanye’s suggests he wants back into the marriage,” she explained.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.