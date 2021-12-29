Kim Kardashian Issues a Message Regarding Becoming “Stronger and Braver”

Kim Kardashian Tweets About Becoming “Stronger and Braver”

Kim Kardashian posted a quote about overcoming adversity to become a better person amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye “Ye” West.

Kim Kardashian will be “stronger and braver” in 2022 than she was in 2018.

On Wednesday, December 11, the 41-year-old reality star posted an inspirational quote to her Instagram Story.

"A man will not know what he is truly capable of until he is confronted with what terrifies him."

The quote card stated, “Fear exists NOT to stop you.”

“The purpose of fear is to make you stronger and braver.”

“Approach every problem and challenge with the attitude that it is happening to help you GROW,” the quote continued.

Though it’s not uncommon for someone like Khloe Kardashian to post an inspirational message, Kim rarely does. She usually posts about her fashion brands, activism, four children, and occasionally her journey to become a lawyer, but rarely a quote like this.

“The universe can give you every sign you need, but you see what you wanna see when you’re ready to see it,” she captioned photos of herself visiting a CVS store in September.

Fans assumed her message was about her ongoing divorce from Ye, also known as Kanye West, at the time.

Following a six-year marriage, she filed for divorce from the artist in February.

Kim is now dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she shared a kiss when she hosted the sketch show for the first time in October.

After seeing Lady Gaga’s film House of Gucci, the couple was recently spotted leaving a Staten Island movie theater with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick.

Pete was very friendly, according to a moviegoer who took a picture with him.

Even though Kim returned to California for Christmas with her children and the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan, there’s still a chance Pete will get a kiss under the mistletoe on New Year’s Eve.

“Kim and Pete have a lot of upcoming plans, and things are going really well,” a source close to the Skims guru said.

She’s even considering going to Miami for New Year’s Eve to cheer him on.

He’s expressed his desire for her to…

