Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker are all showing off their new opulent golf carts, which were given to them by their mother Kris Jenner.

KIM Kardashian flaunted the new impressive golf carts that her mother, Kris Jenner, had given her and other Kardashian family members.

This comes just a few weeks after the TV family’s lavish, but “scaled back” Christmas Eve celebration.

It all started when Kim used her Instagram Stories to show off her latest Christmas gift: a pink golf cart.

“Oh my God, look at our Christmas presents from my mom and all of her kids,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gleams in the short clip.

Kim’s daughter, North, says in the background, “and me too,” to which the TV star responds, “and you.”

Two pink golf carts, a bright yellow one, and a classic white one with a skull on the hood are among the six golf carts seen next.

“Oh, for sure, this is Kourtney and Travis’,” Kim continues, referring to her sister and fiancé.

“Khloe and I got the pink ones,” Kim, 41, says as she shows off the two golf carts she and her younger sister were given.

“Thank you, mommy!” was written on the clips.

Despite their recent Christmas Eve party, which was smaller in numbers due to Covid, the Kardashian family has had a wonderful holiday season.

Kim, Khloe, 37, and Kylie, 24, as well as Kendall Jenner, 26, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, gathered at Kourtney’s Hidden Hills mansion for the celebration.

Khloe looked stunning in a sheer silver gown, which she paired with matching nails, full glam makeup, and a blonde bob.

The reality star also filmed a mirror clip with her three-year-old daughter True, who wore a (dollar)3K Dolce and Gabbana silver dress to match her mother.

Kendall looked stunning in a black floor-length gown with an Audrey Hepburn-inspired neckline and a billowing mermaid bottom.

Kim shared the family’s Christmas photos prior to the party, which were noticeably missing her ex Kanye West and Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Kim and Kanye, who have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, split up earlier this year when Kim filed for divorce.

Despite the rapper’s refusal to stop referring to Kim as his wife until they are officially divorced, the mother of four has moved on with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

She’s also filed to divorce Kanye and revert to her maiden name of Kardashian after he “embarrassed her” by begging her to “run right back”…

