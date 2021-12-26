Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and co-host Kelly Ripa congratulate Ryan Seacrest on his 47th birthday on Christmas Eve.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and co-host Kelly Ripa wish Ryan Seacrest a happy 47th birthday on Christmas Eve.

With a little help from his friends, RYAN Seacrest is celebrating his holiday birthday.

On Christmas Eve, the entertainer turned 47, and friends and colleagues wished him a happy birthday.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan’s Live co-host, wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, posting a series of seemingly embarrassing photos of the two on and off the set of their talk show.

“Sending Love and Birthday Wishes to @ryanseacrest,” Kelly, 51, captioned the photos.

iCloud selected these photos at random.

“Thank you very much.”

“Shoutout to your iCloud for perfectly encapsulating our friendship,” Ryan sarcastically responded.

“Thank you, Ripa!”

Ryan was also recognized by Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, with whom he worked on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim, 41, shared a throwback photo of the two on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles more than a decade ago.

“Happy birthday, Ryan Seacrest,” she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Kris, 66, posted a photo of Ryan with the caption, “Happy birthday @ryanseacrest.”

“You have my heart.”

Ryan is reportedly learning to cut back on his hectic schedule as he approaches 50.

During a live broadcast earlier this year, the multi-hyphenate host admitted to feeling “burnt out, beat up, andamp; fatigued.”

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Ryan talked about the terrifying incident.

“It’s a personal thing, but I knew I needed to take it easy….

“I had simply burned out,” the multi-media host admitted.

I was exhausted and exhausted, but I refused to accept it.

He added, “Now I do.”

The 46-year-old also revealed the one piece of medical advice he received after the incident: to take it easy.

“It’s difficult to say no.

He asked, “Do you want to say yes?”

“When I refuse to do something, I feel guilty because I have an obligation.”

After seeing the presenter slur his speech and appear unable to focus properly during a segment, fans were concerned for his health.

Viewers worried that the talk show host was having a stroke on air after he slurred his speech and had trouble focusing during a live episode of American Idol.

His right eye appeared to be drooping as well.

Viewers took to social media during the remote broadcast, which saw Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz crowned the season’s winner from the comfort of her own home.

“Is @RyanSeacrest okay? This isn’t a joke.”

One fan tweeted, “He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye closing halfway.”

“I believe Ryan Seacrest is suffering from a major health problem. Did anyone else notice his eye and the…

