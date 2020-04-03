Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey and More Celebrities Are Crashing Students’ Online Classes

Stay in school kids because you never know who may show up for class.

After thousands of schools and universities were forced to stick to digital and online learning, many professors have been using Zoom and other video programs to connect with students and teach subjects virtually.

But in recent days, some lucky students have been able to learn with help from a special celebrity guest.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian surprised students during an online class at Georgetown University. “It was so great to speak to Dr. Marc Howard as he teaches his course,” Kim wrote on Instagram Stories just days before her Oxygen documentary premieres. “Some of the men on the chat were previously incarcerated for decades like Momolu Stewart who recently was released from prison.

As it turns out, Kim is only the beginning in a growing list of celebrities serving as guest speakers or special guests.

One professor from UT Austin’s Journalism School shared a shot of Matthew McConaughey speaking to his students. “Special guest in our Zoom faculty chat,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is surreal.”

E! News has learned Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison dropped into a college zoom class after Loyola Marymount University student Jessica Saucedo invited him to speak in an Ethics of Love and Marriage class.

Spoiler alert: Chris called it “the most dramatic class yet.”

Famous athletes have also joined in on the fun by crashing classes. University of Tennessee, Knoxville students were surprised when football legend Peyton Manning dropped in on their online class. The NFL athlete shared words of encouragement and tips on how to keep up the volunteer spirit even when campus has been closed due to the COVID-19 safety precautions.

And in a turn of events, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal chatted with first graders late last month.

With many schools staying online until the summer break, chances are even more celebrities will be popping into a few lectures and lesson plans.

Who will be next? Stay tuned!