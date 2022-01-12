Kim Kardashian on Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Romance

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship

Kim Kardashian is unconcerned about Kanye “Ye” West spending time with actress Julia Fox, her estranged husband.

In fact, she is in favor of it.

“Kim wants to move on from Kanye,” a source tells ET. “She’s happy if Kanye is happy, and she’s glad he’s putting his energy into someone else romantically.”

West and Fox stepped out in matching outfits for a dinner date at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to continue their courtship.

When fans approached, Fox, 31, who was dressed in dark denim and a distressed biker jacket by Charlotte Knowles, and West, who was dressed in a gray hoodie with dark-washed jeans, boots, and dark shades, stopped to sign autographs.

The pair ended their night at the Hollywood Hotel, and the 44-year-old rapper documented the occasion on his Instagram Story.

This outing follows the couple’s highly public date in New York City, which culminated in a full-on PDA-filled surprise photo shoot.

On New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida, the two first met.

According to a spread in Fox’s Interview magazine, the “Touch the Sky” rapper had a “true Cinderella moment” in New York, which included seeing Slave Play on Broadway, dinner at Carbone, and a wardrobe fitting in a hotel room.

However, a source told ET that Ye’s friendship with Fox could have a hidden agenda.

“Kanye and Julia are hanging out and getting to know each other better.

“They’re both imaginative and think outside the box,” a source said earlier this week.

“By being very public with Julia, Kanye is attempting to make Kim jealous.”

He’s making an attempt to make a point.

Julia thinks Kanye is cool, and she’s just enjoying the ride for the time being.”

Kardashian, 41, has been dating Pete Davidson, 28, a star of Saturday Night Live.

They’ve vacationed in LA, New York City, and the Bahamas, and they just returned from a post-New Year’s Eve trip to the Bahamas.

“Kim is having a blast with Pete.

“It is,” a source told ET. “He makes her laugh, plays around, and has a sense of humor.”

