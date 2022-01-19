Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to Vogue icon and friend Andre Leon Talley by posting a sweet photo following his untimely death.

Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute and shares a sweet photo following the sudden death of Vogue icon and friend Andre Leon Talley.

After the tragic death of Andre Leon Talley on Tuesday, KIM Kardashian paid a sweet tribute to the late fashion icon.

Following a nearly 50-year career in the industry, the former Vogue Editor was mourned by fans and friends alike.

Kim, 41, shared a throwback photo with Andre on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, just days after he died suddenly at the age of 73.

The fashion journalist was photographed clutching the hands of the reality star as they shared a special moment at a high-end event.

Kourtney Kardashian can be seen grinning in the background while the TV personality smiled down at the magazine editor.

“Love you, Andre,” Kim wrote alongside a simple red heart emoji.

On Tuesday, Andre was pronounced dead in a hospital in White Plains, New York.

Despite the fact that his official cause of death has yet to be determined, his longtime friend and Houston resident Dr.

He died of complications related to Covid-19, Yvonne Cormier.

The Houston Chronicle published a tribute to Dr.

Talley, an anesthesiologist, had underlying health issues, according to Cormier.

He was said to have tried and failed numerous times to make weight loss a priority.

After meeting as students at Brown University in Rhode Island, the Doctor said she developed a bond with Talley that lasted more than 45 years.

Talley was a pivotal figure in Vogue’s success in the 1980s and 1990s, rising through the ranks to become news director from 1983 to 1987 and then creative director in 1988.

He was promoted to editor-at-large after seven years and left the company in 2013.

Despite his departure, Talley continued to contribute to Vogue for several years, even appearing on the official podcast.

Talley was known for his eye-catching style and for being a fashion trailblazer, advocating for more inclusivity on the runway, particularly for Black models, through his influence.

He was also a judge on America’s Next Top Model and worked as a stylist for the Obama family during Barack Obama’s presidency.

He’s collaborated with Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, for many years and is regarded as an LGBT icon.

“No, I’m not heterosexual; I’m saying I’m fluid in my sexuality, darling,” Talley said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2018.

He was raised in Durham, North Carolina, by his maternal grandmother, where he developed an early interest in fashion after watching women in church.

His grandmother supported his passions, which led to…

