Kim Kardashian poses on the beach in a tiny string bikini, with fans noticing a subtle nod to boyfriend Pete Davidson in the picture.

KIM Kardashian wowed her fans by posing on the beach in a tiny string bikini.

The reality star, 41, looked stunning while lounging in the sand, with a subtle nod to her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In one photo, the mother of four was seen gazing out at the water, wearing dark sunglasses and a black baseball cap with the letter ‘P’ on it.

Kim was photographed mid-roll in the sand, holding the cap in her hand and staring directly into the camera in the second shot.

“Beach arty,” she captioned the photos.

As her fans gushed over the shots, they immediately pointed out the ‘P’ hat, with one writing, “Great shots Pete.”

Fans believe Pete, 28, took the star’s steamy photos while they were on a luxury Bahamas vacation.

The couple spent the beginning of the year in the Caribbean together.

While Kim did not share any photos of the two of them together, eagle-eyed fans believe Pete appeared in a trio of photos shared earlier this week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum crossed her arms and held her hands close to her eyes in the first photo.

She’s standing in the water in the second photo, with the waves crashing close by.

The E! star sat on the ground in the slide’s final image, soaking up the sun and getting a tan.

“Mother Nature,” she wrote alongside a mermaid emoji.

Pete’s shadow was spotted in the sand during the third snap, according to KWTK fans in the comments section.

“Why does this photo appear to have been taken on Pete’s Nintendo DS?” one KUWTK fan wondered.

“Does Pete take your photos?” another fan inquired.

“That looks like Pete’s shadow,” a third fan added.

“Pete’s reflection in pic three,” a fourth commenter added, along with a laughing emoji.

“Pete’s shadow deserves his own tag,” according to one commentator.

Kim is still fighting her ex-husband Kanye West, whom she divorced in February.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm are the couple’s four children, who were married in 2014.

Kanye West has been dating actress Julia Fox since they met on New Year’s Eve.