Kim Kardashian posts a never-before-seen throwback photo of herself and Kourtney as teenagers, prompting fans to call the couple ‘ageless.’

KIM Kardashian shared a never-before-seen throwback photo of herself and her sister Kourtney Kardashian when they were both teenagers.

Fans flocked to the comments section to describe the couple as “ageless.”

Kim, 41, posted a throwback photo to Instagram on Thursday.

The sisters appeared to be on a coach bus, with Kourtney, 42, wearing a serious expression and Kim, 36, smiling for the camera.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars wore graphic T-shirts with short haircuts and wore their hair down.

“1994 coolness,” Kim captioned the picture.

KUWTK fans rushed to the comments section shortly after the SKIMS mogul shared the photo, declaring the stars to be “ageless.”

“Forever young,” said one fan.

“You two have always been so damn pretty it’s insane,” said another.

“Always so lovely queen!” chimed in a third.

While some have compared the couple to their daughters Chicago, 3, and Penelope, 9, others have said they look “so pure.”

As her famous family prepares for their annual Christmas Eve bash, which will be held at Kris Jenner’s new (dollar)35 million mansion, Kim shared the throwback photo.

The former E! star is expected to attend with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, for their first holiday together.

“Kim’s plan was to invite Pete to the family Christmas Eve bash- which is being held at Kris’s amazing new mansion,” an insider told The Sun exclusively.

However, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, 44, allegedly “has other ideas” about how Kim should spend the holiday, according to the source.

Kanye is “trying to demand he be there” and “is attempting to stage a ‘Family Christmas,'” according to the sources.

Furthermore, the rapper is said to believe that “Pete has no place” at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve bash.

“He’s even calling Kris and saying he’s coming to the party because it’s a family occasion,” the source said.

“Kim doesn’t want to upset him, but she also doesn’t want to spend more time with him than she needs to,” the source concluded.

This isn’t the first time the SNL star has spent time with her famous family.

The newlyweds spent last month celebrating Kris’ 28th birthday at his (dollar)12 million Palm Springs home.

After their getaway, they confirmed their relationship by holding hands at the airport.

Prior to her relationship with Pete, the KUWTK star was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2021.

Despite Kim’s filing for divorce in February, Kanye has stated that the two will reconcile.

