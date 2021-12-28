Kim Kardashian proudly displays the family’s new kitten just days after pregnant sister Kylie Jenner announced it.

There’s a new cat on the block, Kylie.

Just days after Kylie Jenner introduced the world to her golden-furred new kitten, big sister Kim revealed her own new feline addition.

Kim debuted the new cat in a series of Instagram stories, showing it playing with a seat cushion while Kim tried unsuccessfully to get the all-white animal to acknowledge her.

There appears to be a family feud over the name of the new addition.

While one of Kim’s children begs to name the male cat Frosty, the Skims founder appears to prefer Mercy Two, in honor of her previous cat.

The OG Mercy, who was named after Kanye West’s hit song, passed away in 2012 from a rare form of stomach cancer.

“My heart is completely broken,” she wrote on her blog at the time.

When the Persian kitten died, it was only four months old.

In September 2012, Kim’s now-ex Kanye gave her the kitten, but she developed allergies to it after a few weeks and had to give it away.

She gave the cat to Sydney Hitchcock, sister Khloe’s assistant, who had recently lost her own purring companion.

Mercy, on the other hand, began to look limp after a few weeks.

The cat was rushed to an animal hospital, where veterinarians discovered that her stomach was full of fluid.

Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done, and the kitten had to be put down the next day.

Kim’s new cat has a glowing all-white furry body that resembles Mercy’s reincarnation.

Kylie’s new kitty, who has yet to be named, is golden-furred and wide-eyed.

Kylie, 24, took to Instagram to show off the cat, cuddling with it on gnome-printed sheets on Christmas Eve.

Kylie’s pet-friendly home now includes Norman, Bambi, Rosy, Harley, and Kevin, as well as other dogs Norman, Bambi, Rosy, Harley, and Kevin.

And Kylie isn’t finished with newcomers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

After spotting a clue in a Kardashian family video, many fans are wondering if Kylie had her baby.

Children of the reality family, including Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago and son Saint, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, chase down Santa Claus at a Christmas eve family party in an Instagram story shared by Khloe Kardashian.

Stormi, on the other hand, was the only one wearing a mask, and some Reddit users believe there was a reason for that.

“My daughter had a theory that Kylie had the…,” one Reddit user explained.

