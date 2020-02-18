Kim Kardashian Proves She’s Cooler Than Our Mom in New TikTok With North West

Whoever said moms can’t handle TikTok clearly hasn’t met Kim Kardashian.

On Monday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her day with North West. As it turns out, the mother-daughter duo was having some TikTok fun.

In the clip shared on Instagram, North pressed the record button and quickly got to work in making a special video. And if you thought her mom was just going to chill in the background, you better think again!

Wearing black leggings and a matching tank-top, Kim went all in with her fabulous moves and big facial expressions. In other words, she totally nailed it and made a great co-star. “So Good!!” La La Anthony wrote in the comments section. Noah Cyrus added, “Inventors of TikTok.”

For those still unfamiliar with TikTok, forgive yourself. We’re here to help. The platform is the leading destination for short-form mobile video with a mission to inspire creativity and bring joy.

The new video comes after Kim and Kanye West headed to Chicago for another special Sunday Service. In addition, the pair was able to make it to the NBA All-Star Game where they just so happened to score court-side seats.

While Kimye certainly appears to be having an epic holiday weekend, one family member isn’t feeling so lucky.

Kylie Jenner revealed on Instagram Stories Monday afternoon that she’s stuck in bed resting after going through a procedure.

“Hi I got my wisdom teeth taken out,” she shared on social media while watching TV. “This sucks.” Safe to say she will watching instead of making TikToks in the coming days.