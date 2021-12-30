Kim Kardashian rebuts critics of her SKIMS line’s ‘inconvenient’ sizing by posting a video of a fan praising shapewear.

KIM Kardashian has retaliated against a critic who claimed that the sizing of her SKIMS line is “troubling” and “too small.”

The 41-year-old KUWTK star slammed the critics by posting a video of a fan wearing a shapewear bodysuit and insisting that it “fits.”

Remi Bader shared a video of herself wearing a SKIMS X Fendi sleeveless bodysuit, which Kim re-posted on her Instagram Stories.

“It says SKIMS and Fendi on it,” Remi said, pointing to the garment from various angles.

It’s fantastic.

These are expensive items.”

“I think it works,” she continued.

Overall, it is appropriate.

It’s a 2X”

Kim’s response comes after a customer complained that her X-large SKIMS thong “doesn’t stretch.”

In a viral TikTok tirade while reviewing SKIMS products, Jasmine Alexandria called out the reality star.

“I got Skims for Christmas… and let me talk about the sizing because the sizing is what’s really bothering me,” Jasmine told her fans.

The disgruntled customer, who bought the shapewear in size “LargeExtra Large,” held it up for her 59,000 Instagram followers to see.

“This is a LargeExtra Large, and b***h, this does not stretch,” she said.

It hasn’t been stretched.

“Believe me when I say I couldn’t even get this past my thigh.”

“So my question to Kim Kardashian is what size are you wearing in your line? Because you’re not wearing a largeextra-large,” the TikToker continued.

“I understand that the thighs don’t match, but you’re not going to get your a** in this.”

Jasmine struggled to fit into the core control underwear in a subsequent video.

She also called out Kim, Kourtney, 42, Khloe, 37, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, for undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter their bodies.

“It’s crazy to me because with the Kardashians, it’s like you buy your bodies, right?” she explained.

“You bought that a** and those t**ts.

So you’re well aware that this isn’t going to work.”

Kim has been the subject of years of speculation about whether she’s had plastic surgery, with fans particularly interested in whether she’s had bum implants.

In 2016, she finally admitted to having her butt cosmetically enhanced, but claimed she had cortisone shots for a skin ailment.

“I went to get a cortisone shot in my butt,” she said in a livestream.

“I lived directly behind Kitson [the Los Angeles boutique].”

One of my neighbors worked as a dermatologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“I walk in and he says, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance…’

